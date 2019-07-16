Ira L Clay
05/25/2019 - 07/12/2019
Toccoa, GA- Mr. Ira L. Clay, age 80, of Toccoa, passed away July 12, 2019. Born April 25, 1939 in Macon, Georgia, he was the son of the late Jennings J. and Essie Mae Adams Clay. Family members include his wife, Mary Graham Clay; son, John Clay; daughter, Michele Clay; grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, and Rachel Clay; brother, Alfred Clay; sisters, Faye Stern and Vallie Miller. Services will be 3pm July 15, 2019 from the Chapel of Whitlock Mortuary. Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ira L Clay
Published in The Telegraph on July 16, 2019