Ira Lee DeShazier
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ira Lee DeShazier will be held 2 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. John H. Glover will officiate. Interment services will follow at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Dry Branch, GA. Mr. Deshazier, 91, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Laura DeShazier; three children, Theresa (Noah) Dennis, Nathaniel DeShazier and Ronnie Hall; sister, Lottie (James) Abrams; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends tonight from 6:30 - 7:30 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 6, 2019