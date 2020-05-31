Ira Sokoloff
1941 - 2020
Ira Sokoloff
May 28, 2020
Cherry Hill, NJ- Ira Howard Sokoloff passed away on May 28, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ from complications of Covid-19. Born April 26,1941 in Newark, NJ, Ira was the son of the late Sol Sokoloff and the late Minnie Sokoloff. He lived in Macon, GA, Malibu, CA, Atlanta, GA and most recently Cherry Hill, NJ. Ira graduated from Weequahic High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University. After graduation, Ira worked in concert promotion advertising in NYC, later moving to Macon, GA to work with Capricorn Records and the Allman Brothers Band. A pioneer and originator of the music merchandising industry, Ira co-founded Great Southern Company which quickly became the most innovative and one of the most successful concert merchandising agencies in the country. His clients included Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Cher, Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, INXS, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motley Crue, The Police, and ZZ Top, among others. Ira loved traveling the world on tour with many of these bands. Ira is survived by his sister Marlene (and husband, Allen) Shaklan; his children: Adam Sokoloff, Shara (and husband, Harry) Cunningham, Ari (and husband, David) Arnone; grandchildren: Jessica (and husband, Tom) Dortch, Samantha, Max, Milly, Oliver, Eva Grace and Levi; nephews: Steven (and wife, Hana) Shaklan and Daniel (and wife, Jennifer) Shaklan and many friends. A celebration of Ira's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ira Sokoloff may be made to The Palliative Care Program at The Cooper Foundation at https://foundation.cooperhealth.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation.


View the online memorial for Ira Sokoloff


Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berschler and Shenberg Funeral Chapels, Inc.
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 329-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 30, 2020
Dear family of Ira,
I knew Ira from Macon, Georgia.
I am sorry for your loss.
Sincerely,
G.F. Montgomery
Garyontgomery
Friend
May 30, 2020
Ira was a friend I met when I moved to Atlanta in 74. As a Rock
Photographer ABB being my connection to IRA he always extended his helping hand. Later years we Lost touch. He was a very good person. R.I.P. Ira u made a positive mark on my life.
Rick Diamond
Friend
May 30, 2020
Ira was a great man.
Many wonderful memories.
Many Blessings to the family.
Sheila Harvell Conn
Macon, Georgia
Sheila Harvell Conn
Friend
May 29, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tim Wilson
May 29, 2020
Ira is one of those special people who made a difference to everyone he connected with. He wasnt your typical boss or a co-worker, neighbor or friend. He was charming, creative, exciting, feisty, funny, loving, trendsetting & to those of us lucky enough to be in his inner circle - family. May his memory be a blessing. With all our love & then some ❣
Nicole & Paul Kallush
Friend
May 29, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amantha Walden
May 29, 2020
IRA was a good person and a good friend!
RIP...condolences and prayers to Adam and all the family
George Cappellini Sr.
Friend
