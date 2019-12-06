Irene Ann Harner
May 14, 1933 - November 29, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Irene Harner, 86, went to Heaven on the afternoon of Friday, November 29, 2019.
Irene was born on May 14, 1933 in Trenton, New Jersey to the late Walter and Ann Dunn Hulden and was of the Catholic faith. She was a 50-year resident of the Warner Robins area and enjoyed a career as a journalist at The Macon Telegraph; She loved writing so much that she published a book called "Movin' On." In her retirement years, Irene loved to travel and volunteer at the Museum of Aviation and in medical records at Robins Air Force Base.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Myrel E. Harner; and her son, Flint Lee Harner. In Flint's life, he was a successful stockbroker in New York and a professional offshore fishing guide in Palm Beach, Florida.
Irene is survived by her loving daughter and her husband, Martha and Matthew Weslow of Dunnellon, Florida; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Walter Hulden of Phoenix, Arizona.
A memorial service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at a later date at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Myrel and Irene to the Museum of Aviation Foundation, P.O. Box 2469, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019