Irene Colbert Raines
June 4, 1933 - July 30, 2020
Roberta, GA- Graveside Services for Irene Colbert Raines are 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 6744 US 80, Roberta, Georgia.
She is survived by four sons, Mr. Jimmy Colbert and Alonzo Raines of Roberta, Mr. Geary Colbert of Reynolds, and Mr. Paris (Shelia) Raines of Kathleen, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her mother, Mrs. Annie Lou Colbert of Roberta; and a sister, Iwanda Dickey of Roberta, Georgia.