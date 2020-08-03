1/1
Irene Colbert Raines
1933 - 2020
Roberta, GA- Graveside Services for Irene Colbert Raines are 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 6744 US 80, Roberta, Georgia.
She is survived by four sons, Mr. Jimmy Colbert and Alonzo Raines of Roberta, Mr. Geary Colbert of Reynolds, and Mr. Paris (Shelia) Raines of Kathleen, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her mother, Mrs. Annie Lou Colbert of Roberta; and a sister, Iwanda Dickey of Roberta, Georgia. Hicks & Sons Funeral Home, Roberta.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Funeral Home
607 Martin Luther King Jr St
Reynolds, GA 31076
(478) 847-4141
