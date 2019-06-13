Irene Ragin Thompson
Lizella, GA- Funeral services for Irene Ragin Thompson will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Peters Baptist Church. The family will depart for the church promptly at 10:15 AM from Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road. Pastor David Stanley will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park. Mrs. Thompson, 73, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Fred A. Thompson; two daughters, Kimberly (Sidney) Beach, and Lucinda Thompson; one sister, Doris Heath; three brothers, Duncan (Helen) Ragin, Jr., Horace (Marcie) Ragin, and Douglas Ragin; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends 6 -7 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary.
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019