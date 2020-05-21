Iris Bowman Hamilton
July 28, 1926 - May 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Iris Bowman Hamilton, 93, of Macon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 with Gary Horton officiating. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Mrs. Hamilton was the widow of Daniel A. Hamilton. They shared 44 years together. Mrs. Hamilton was born on July, 28, 1926, she was the daughter of Thelma and Howard Smith. She graduated from Miller High School. She retired from Robins Air Force Base after 25 years of service. Mrs. Hamilton was a current member of Wesleyan Drive Baptist Church after moving from Lake Sinclair where she was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and gardening. Mrs. Hamilton was well known for being organized, in control, and speaking the truth. Family, cooking, and holidays was most important to her.
Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Smith, and son-in-law, Wayne Dixon.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her daughters Cary Dixon and Julie Lovett (Ted); sons, Danny Hamilton (Robin), Tracy Hamilton (Litha); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Bobby Smith (Gayle)
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Iris Bowman Hamilton
July 28, 1926 - May 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Iris Bowman Hamilton, 93, of Macon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 with Gary Horton officiating. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Mrs. Hamilton was the widow of Daniel A. Hamilton. They shared 44 years together. Mrs. Hamilton was born on July, 28, 1926, she was the daughter of Thelma and Howard Smith. She graduated from Miller High School. She retired from Robins Air Force Base after 25 years of service. Mrs. Hamilton was a current member of Wesleyan Drive Baptist Church after moving from Lake Sinclair where she was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and gardening. Mrs. Hamilton was well known for being organized, in control, and speaking the truth. Family, cooking, and holidays was most important to her.
Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Smith, and son-in-law, Wayne Dixon.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her daughters Cary Dixon and Julie Lovett (Ted); sons, Danny Hamilton (Robin), Tracy Hamilton (Litha); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Bobby Smith (Gayle)
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Iris Bowman Hamilton
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.