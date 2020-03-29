Iris Deane Shannon Jones
December 29, 1924 - March 21, 2020
Smyra, GA- Iris Deane Shannon Jones, 95, died at her home in Smyrna, Georgia, Saturday, March 21, 2020. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. Interment was held at Andersonville National Cemetery, Thursday, March 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Macon Outreach at Mulberry, 267 1st St, Macon GA, 31201, The Methodist Children Home, 2625 Pierce Pl, Macon, GA 31201 or .
Mrs. Jones was born in Henry County, Kentucky, grew up in La Grange, Kentucky, and graduated from the University of Kentucky. She had been a resident of Macon from 1969 until November 2015, when she and her husband, Joe, moved to Smyrna to be closer to their daughter. In Macon, she was an active member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. She also volunteered with the Macon Outreach at Mulberry for over 25 years. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph H. Jones, in 2018, a sister, Louise T. Faulkner, in 1992, and a son, Joseph Thomas Jones, in 1980.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter, Katherine J. Hoskins and son-in-law, Charles G. Hoskins of Smyrna, Georgia; grandson, Benjamin Hoskins (Trish) of Roswell, Georgia; two granddaughters, Julia Sears (Joseph) of San Diego, California, and Elizabeth Lee (Josh) of Brookhaven, Georgia; two great-granddaughters, Rory Hoskins and Kennedy Lee; and niece, Diane Faulkner of Austell, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020