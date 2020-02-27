Iris H. Maddox
7/16/1931 - 2/16/2020
Acworth, GA- Iris H. Maddox, age 88, of Acworth, Georgia passed away February 16, 2020. Graveside Service were held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park in Macon, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark J. Maddox, Sr. Mrs. Maddox was a native of Statham, GA, living in Macon, GA most of her life before moving to Paulding County fifteen years ago. She loved spending time with her family and friends, four wheeling and tubing. Survivors include: two children: Lisa M (Donald) Hall of Dallas, GA and Mark J. (Cynthia) Maddox, Jr. of Acworth, GA; four grandchildren: Joshua R. Maddox, Zachary T. Maddox both of Acworth, GA, Courtney L. Garner of Fairhope, AL and Wesley S. Hall of Acworth, GA; four great-grand children: Jake, Will, Trey and Gavin Garner of Fairhope, AL. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020