Irma "Yvonne" Griffin
January 21, 1954 - January 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Irma "Yvonne" Edwards Griffin, 65, passed away Wednesday morning, January 30, 2019 in a local hospital. Yvonne was born in Macon, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Griff Edwards and Irma Stafford.
Survivors include her son, Gary Griffin (Shannon) of Macon; two grandsons, Austin and Tyler Griffin; sister, Wanda Nell Foster of Warner Robins; step-sister, Caroll Lynn Beacham (Pat) of East Dublin and Step-brother, Kevin Mark Stafford of Macon.
The family will have a private memorial service.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019