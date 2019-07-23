Irma Rogers Ragland
April 11, 1927 - June 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Irma Rogers Ragland are 12:30 PM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Steward Chapel A. M. E. Church.
Mrs. Rogers was born in Macon to the parentage of Claude, Sr. and Irene Johnson Rogers. She attended Ballard High School and graduated from West Virginia State College. She retired from the Bibb County School System with thirty years of teaching service. Mrs. Rogers was an active member of Steward Chapel A.M.E. Church until her health declined. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Ragland, Jr.; son, James H. Hudson, III; siblings, Dr. William J. Rogers, Claude S. Rogers, Jr., Claudyne R. Toney and Lillian R. Walton.
Survivors include: nieces, Dr. Susan Rogers, Judith Hayes, Kerri Holloway, Chrys Currence and Robin Walton; nephew, William J. Rogers, Jr.; cousins, Constance Washington and Lillian Jackson; other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on July 23, 2019