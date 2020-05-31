I haven't known Mr. Irvin long but in the short time I have come to know him I have throughly enjoyed every day from setting in the sunroom and feeding the birds to going to Byron to get tacos. I am so glad I was able to spend my time with him and his son John thank you for giving me the opportunity to work and become friends with your father he was truly a joy to be around and I hate I didn't get to spend more time with him. If ever you need anything John please call. Take care Teresa.

Teresa Estes

Friend