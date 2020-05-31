Irvin Manuel LaPratt
Sept 27, 1940 - May 28, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Irvin Manuel LaPratt, 79, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Wayne Anthony will officiate.
Born in Michigan, he was the son of the late Raymond LaPratt and Lillian LaPratt. He was the husband of the late Jeanette Hester LaPratt. Mr. LaPratt recieved a scholarship to Interlocken National School of Music in Traverse City, Michigan and attended Wayne State University and completed four years in the Continental Air Command Band at Robins Air Force Base.
Mr. LaPratt was retired civil service from Robins Air Force Base with 30 years of service and also was retired from Good News Television. He was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, and was a veteran serving in the US Air Force.
He is survived by his son, John LaPratt(Amy), grandchildren, Billy and Chad Ward; Aaron and Chloe LaPratt. Several brothers and sisters.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com. The service will be livestreamed on Fairhaven Funeral Home-Macon Facebook at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Irvin Manuel LaPratt
Sept 27, 1940 - May 28, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Irvin Manuel LaPratt, 79, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Wayne Anthony will officiate.
Born in Michigan, he was the son of the late Raymond LaPratt and Lillian LaPratt. He was the husband of the late Jeanette Hester LaPratt. Mr. LaPratt recieved a scholarship to Interlocken National School of Music in Traverse City, Michigan and attended Wayne State University and completed four years in the Continental Air Command Band at Robins Air Force Base.
Mr. LaPratt was retired civil service from Robins Air Force Base with 30 years of service and also was retired from Good News Television. He was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, and was a veteran serving in the US Air Force.
He is survived by his son, John LaPratt(Amy), grandchildren, Billy and Chad Ward; Aaron and Chloe LaPratt. Several brothers and sisters.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com. The service will be livestreamed on Fairhaven Funeral Home-Macon Facebook at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Irvin Manuel LaPratt
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.