Irvin Manuel LaPratt
1940 - 2020
Sept 27, 1940 - May 28, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Irvin Manuel LaPratt, 79, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Wayne Anthony will officiate.
Born in Michigan, he was the son of the late Raymond LaPratt and Lillian LaPratt. He was the husband of the late Jeanette Hester LaPratt. Mr. LaPratt recieved a scholarship to Interlocken National School of Music in Traverse City, Michigan and attended Wayne State University and completed four years in the Continental Air Command Band at Robins Air Force Base.
Mr. LaPratt was retired civil service from Robins Air Force Base with 30 years of service and also was retired from Good News Television. He was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, and was a veteran serving in the US Air Force.
He is survived by his son, John LaPratt(Amy), grandchildren, Billy and Chad Ward; Aaron and Chloe LaPratt. Several brothers and sisters.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com. The service will be livestreamed on Fairhaven Funeral Home-Macon Facebook at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 30, 2020
September 5, 2016
Debra Picard
Family
May 30, 2020
Whole Family Photo 1972
Debra Picard
Family
May 30, 2020
He will be missed by all of his family.
Debra Picard
Family
May 29, 2020
I haven't known Mr. Irvin long but in the short time I have come to know him I have throughly enjoyed every day from setting in the sunroom and feeding the birds to going to Byron to get tacos. I am so glad I was able to spend my time with him and his son John thank you for giving me the opportunity to work and become friends with your father he was truly a joy to be around and I hate I didn't get to spend more time with him. If ever you need anything John please call. Take care Teresa.
Teresa Estes
Friend
