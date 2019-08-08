Isaac Stevens Jr. (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Obituary
MSgt. Isaac Stevens, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
June 30, 1952 - August 4, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Isaac Stevens, Jr., 67, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Isaac will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read Mr. Stevens' full obituary and to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
