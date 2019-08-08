MSgt. Isaac Stevens, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
June 30, 1952 - August 4, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Isaac Stevens, Jr., 67, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Isaac will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019