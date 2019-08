Isabell Chastain MeeksApril 11, 1932 - August 19, 2019Macon, GA- Isabell Chastain Meeks, 87, of Macon, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 11:00 AM, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jack Osburn and Chaplain Curtis Singleton officiating. The family will have a time of visitation at the cemetery, from 10:30 AM until service time.Mrs. Meeks was retired from Robins Air Force Base. She was a founding member of Glenwood Hills United Methodist Church and was most recently a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. She loved playing the piano.Mrs. Meeks was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Meeks; and parents, Willis Chastain and Eva Lee Rabon Chastain.Mrs. Meeks is survived by her sons, Raymond Meeks (Donna) and Lynn Meeks; and grandson, Bryan Meeks (Ivy).Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.