Isabelle "Belle" Rosamond Bush
July 11, 1963 - October 1, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Isabelle "Belle" Rosamond Bush of Warner Robins, Georgia, finished her walk home to Heaven on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 57.
Belle was born on July 11, 1963, in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from American High School in 1980. She attended Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology on June 7, 1987. She went on to graduate with her Master of Library & Information Science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia in 1995.
Belle was previously married to Tammy Boutwell Wilson (John) with whom she shared the joy of raising children Jordan and Brittany. Belle was a librarian at Nola Brantley Library for 17 years and served as a Librarian at Central Georgia Technical College for the past nine years. She loved books, writing, singing karaoke, and playing trivia.
Belle was a friend to all. If you gave her five minutes of friendship, she, in return, gave you a lifetime of loyalty. She was the quintessential librarian. She loved books and learning which is why you never wanted to compete with her in games of trivia. She was a virtual encyclopedia. She was a dear friend and will be sorely missed by all.
Belle is preceded in death by her parents, Edwina "Dede" and Powell "P.D." Bush and Daphne D Purvis. She is survived by her constant companion and her fur-baby, Barkley; children Brittany Boland (Matthew) and Jordan R. Wickizer (Kassie); sister Katherine "Kat" Marion Bush-Happle (Clinton D. Shorrock); brothers Perry and Wendell Purvis; grandchildren Lily, James, Madison, Layton, Shealynn, Kaedin, and Braxton; nephews Matthew (Lacey), Kerry, Clinton (Erika), Andy, Matthew; nieces Morgan, Kaylee, Haley, and Hannah; several great nephews and nieces. Belle's family extended vastly to many close friends throughout her life. To know Belle was to love her.
A celebratory gathering honoring Belle's life will be held at Cherokee Pines, 1000 North Davis Drive, Perry, Georgia, 31069 on Sunday, October 11, 2020. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the gathering celebrating her life will continue until 6:00 p.m. In memory of Belle and her love for higher learning, a scholarship fund in her name will be established at Central Georgia Technical College.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
