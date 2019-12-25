Isaiah Anthony Rodriguez
August 2, 2019 - December 22, 2019
Bonaire, Ga- Isaiah Anthony Rodriguez went to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley with Tim Wilson officiating.
Survivors include his parents, Carolina and Adam Rodriguez of Bonaire; sister, Chloe Grace; maternal grandparents, Joan and William Hill of Byron; paternal grandparents, Mark Anthony Rodriguez of Warner Robins, Tamara and Sandy Durden of Warner Robins and Peggy Vanevra of Warner Robins; great grandparents, Sylvia Yvette Alvarez of Pembroke Pines, FL, Marie Jessie Cesar of Miami, and Charles Edward Ferrell of Miami; aunts, Alyssa Arrowsmith of Macon, Morgan Arrowsmith of Warner Robins, and Alania Rodriguez of Warner Robins; uncle, Angel Rodriguez of Warner Robins; cousin, Aubrie and many other loving family members.
Rooks Funeral Home of Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Isaiah Anthony Rodriguez
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 25, 2019