Ishaih Jordan
September 28, 1996 - May 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A Drive Thru Memorial for Ishaih Jordan is 10:00A.M., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Greater Hope Ministries, 1126 Carl Vinson Parkway; Warner Robins, GA.
Hicks & Sons Funeral Home, Reynolds.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.