Isiah Bond Sr. (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Old Marion Baptist Church
5593 Bullard Road
Dry Branch, GA
Obituary
Isiah Bond Sr.
April 18, 1940 - Janauary 25, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Isiah Bond Sr. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Old Marion Baptist Church located at 5593 Bullard Road, Dry Branch, GA. 31020. Interment Services will follow at New Hopewell Church Cemetery located in Jeffersonville, GA. 31044. Pastor Terri Baker will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 143 Ashton Drive Macon, GA. 31220. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
