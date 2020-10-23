1/
Iva Anne Brannen
1932 - 2020
Iva Anne Brannen
04/19/1932 - 10/20/2020
Claxton, GA- Iva Anne Brannen passed away October 20, 2020 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Bulloch County but resided in Evans County most of her life. She was a member of the Claxton First United Methodist Church where she played the piano since 1970. She was a pianist at the Tattnall Campground since 1964. She was a senior companion, a counselor at Miss Ella's Camp and a Red Cross Volunteer. Iva Anne was a devoted Mother, Grand-mother, Great Grand-mother and a friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Washington Brannen, Jr., a sister, Lucille Beasley Godfrey, a brother, G.M. (Bo) Beasley, her parents, Gladys and Morgan Beasley and her son George Brannen.
SURVIVORS: Sons, James; Thomas (Charlotte); Daughter, Elizabeth; Daughter-in-Law, Karen; Four Grand-children, Six Great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED DURING THE VISITATION AND CHAPEL SERVICE, DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. MASKS ARE NOT REQUIRED BUT HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.
VISITATION: Sunday, October 25, 2020 1:30p.m.-3:00pm at First United Methodist Church, Claxton, GA
FUNERAL: Sunday, October 25, 2020 3:00pm at First United Methodist Church, Claxton, GA
BURIAL: Monday, October 26, 2020 12:00 pm in Andersonville at the Andersonville National Cemetery
REMEMBRANCE: Tattnall Campground C/O David Yarbrough 306 Yarbrough Ln., Claxton, GA., 30417

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
(912) 739-3338
www.nesmithfuneralhome.com


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2020.
