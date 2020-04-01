Ivan L. Crawford
December 18, 1926 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Ivan L. Crawford, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Burial will be private with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating.
Ivan was born in Wrightsville, GA to the late Jack J. and Beulah Lancaster Crawford. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcheta Harvey Crawford. Ivan served his country in the United State Air Force and was retired from ATT and Southern Bell after forty five years of service. He was a member of Shurlington United Methodist Church. Ivan was a Shriner, Mason and a member of the Jesters. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy (George) Smith; grandchildren, Horace (Todd) Smith, Ashley (Justin) Johnson; great grandchildren, Cole and Kinsley Johnson; brother, Beverly (Harriett) Crawford and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ivan L. Crawford
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020