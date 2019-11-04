Ivan Richard Chanin
July 4, 1948 - October 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Ivan Richard Chanin died October 25, 2019. He was 71 years old, born July 4, 1948. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel of Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private.
Ivan was the son of Mose and Julia Kell Chanin. He grew up in Macon attending Clisby elementary school, Stratford Academy, and Vanderbilt University. Following Vanderbilt, Ivan joined his father's business at the Army Surplus Store in Macon. He also took on the challenges of soybean and hay farming and moved to a homesite at Eden Gardens in Lizella.
From childhood, Ivan had a keen interest in mathematics and was able to nourish that interest at Vanderbilt and with the scientific components of gambling and finances. He became a knowledgeable investor and a skillful blackjack player. He also became a blackbelt in Taekwondo. Ivan was fond of animals, especially dogs.
Family and friends: Ivan was the only child of Mose and Julia Chanin,who were members of Congregation Sherah Israel. Uncles Sam Chanin (deceased): Aunt Ann Chanin Donner (deceased). Cousins: Ronald, Ina,and Eric Chanin and Robert Donner also Josh, Beau, Matt Donner, Sarah Donner Waldrep, Clint Suttles, Robert Chanin, Stephen Chanin.
Donations can be made to FFA Mary Persons High School Forsyth, attn: Bill Waldrep, or to the Heart of Georgia Humane Society, P.O.Box 7554, Macon, GA 31209.
