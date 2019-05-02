Ivy Frank Austin
March 16, 1970 - April 30, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Mr. Ivy Frank Austin, 49, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Tuesday, April 30, after a brief illness, at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Ga. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home with visitation from 12:30 until 2:20 before the service begins. Dr. Don McClung will officiate. Burial will be in the Orange Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Austin was a native of Atlanta, Ga. and a member of the Hawkinsville First Baptist Church. He was a Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff and a member of the Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Fire Department. Ivy was a member and past master of the Mount Hope Masonic Lodge #9. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank "Bobo" Austin and his grandparents, Tom and Hazel Jones and Ivy and Ora Austin.
Survivors include his mother, Vickie Austin of Hawkinsville, Ga.; sister, Angie Austin Fragakis (Arthur) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; nephews, Nick Fragakis and Jake Fragakis; Aunts, Pat Pickett of Toccoa, Ga., Paula Horton (Mike) of Hawkinsville, Ga.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Fire Department and Mt. Hope Masonic Lodge #9.
Pallbearers will be Mark Arrowsmith, Bruce Cato, Nick Fragakis, Todd Hill, Brandon Ingram, Craig Minor, Rod Moore and Richard Woods.
Flowers will be accepted or donations to the Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Fire Department, P.O. Box 475, Hawkinsville, GA 31036 or the Masonic Children's Home, P.O. Box 4183, Macon, GA 31208.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019