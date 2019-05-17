J Hugh Barnes
October 18, 1935 - May 15, 2019
Forsyth, GA- J Hugh Barnes passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Vineville Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Dr. William Richard Kremer and Dr. H. Darrell Watson will officiate. Burial will be private. Also, the family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Barnes, the son of the late J Y Barnes and Kathryn Phillips Barnes was born October 18, 1935, in Calhoun, Louisiana. He retired from AT&T as a Fiber Optic Instructor and was a veteran of the United States Army. He attended Vineville Baptist Church and was a member of the Forsyth/Monroe County Kiwanis Club.
Survivors include his wife, Lila Grace Barnes of Forsyth; children, Michael (Alyssa) Barnes of Alpharetta, Mark (Beth) Barnes of Forsyth, Gary (Judy) Barnes of Dallas and Jan (Glenn) Adams of Kennesaw; sisters, Kay Brown of Shreveport, Louisiana, Betty Wallace of Pineville, Louisiana and Carolyn (Gerry) Gilbert of Calhoun, Louisiana; brothers, Harry (Loraine) Barnes of Plymouth, Massachusetts and Ed (Ann) Barnes of Monroe, Louisiana; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or to the , 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon, GA 31210
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for J Hugh Barnes
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019