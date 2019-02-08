Obituary Guest Book View Sign

J. Larry Hamby

CHARLESTON, SC- J. Larry Hamby, 72, of Charleston, SC, passed away surrounded by family and in his wife's loving arms on February, 4, 2019. Known to many as the kindest and most generous man they'd ever met, he was a trusted mentor, an endless supporter, and a devoted husband, father, and friend. J. Larry was born in Franklin County, Georgia, on June 27, 1946. He opened Hamby Chevrolet Pontiac Buick GMC in Perry, GA, and his business flourished based on the values of honesty, loyalty, and hard work. He went on to open Hamby Chrysler Plymouth Dodge Jeep Eagle and Hamby Used Cars and worked day in and day out for many years before retiring to enjoy time with the love of his life, Cheryl Hamby in Charleston, SC. Larger than life, his hobby was working on his 400-acre farm where he kept 150 cows as "pets" and taught his children the value in hard work, humor, and honesty. Always making others feel special, his big heart, commitment to listening, unselfish guidance, and infectious laughter have left a legacy of love and kindness in this world. What he wanted was only the best for all of us and to be remembered as a good man. We will remember him as the best man we've ever known and will miss him tremendously.

His memory will be forever cherished by his wife and greatest love, Cheryl Hamby; his children, Mark Hamby (Tammy), Chad Hamby, Christie Cook, Donnie Weller (Nadine), Kimberly Beach, Courtney Cook, and Joshua Hamby; his grandchildren; Nikki Williamson (Justin), Mathew Hamby, Elias Beach, McKenzie Grace Hamby, Kylar Weller; his great-grandchildren: Maddie Grace Williamson, Aniah Hamby, and La'Naeya Hamby; his siblings Donald Hamby (Janie) and Susan Maxey (Johnny); and his great-niece, Jana Morris (Tyler).

J. Larry was preceded in death by his infant son, Timothy Hamby; his nephew Steven Hamby; his beloved mother Grace Hamby Massey, and father, Roy B. Hamby.

Services will be held in joyful remembrance at Grace Episcopal Church at 98 Wentworth St. in Charleston, SC, on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at Rutledge Cab Company from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. If you are unable to make the service, please join us at the reception.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Mayo Clinic Transplant Center, St. Jude's Children Hospital, or Grace Episcopal Church of Charleston.





