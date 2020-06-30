J. Wayne Moseley
May 19, 1939 - June 28, 2020
Macon, GA- J. Wayne Moseley, 81, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Gibbs officiating. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, 1419 Bass Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 866 Mulberry Street, Macon GA 31201.
Wayne was born in Dublin, Georgia to the late James Herbert and Louise Scarborough Moseley. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynda M. Vaughan. Wayne served his country in the United States Army and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law. He was a partner with Westmoreland, Patterson, Moseley and Hinson Law firm. Wayne was a member of Wesleyan Drive Baptist Church, the Lions Club and was a past President of the Alzheimer's Association. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Crooms Moseley of Macon, children; Glenn S. (Denise) Moseley of Kansas, Sandra A. Moseley of Macon, Stephanie L. (Jon) Thompson of Macon, Jeffrey N. (Beth) Moseley of Senoia, Amy C. (Will) Davidson of Macon, Amanda L (Edward) Ramirez of Wilmington Island, a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren and his companion, Blitzen.
Visit www.snowsbr.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.