Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31010 (478)-746-4322 Funeral service 11:00 AM Hart's at the Cupola Burial 2:00 PM Riverside Cemetery

Jack Aronson

October 11, 1942 - July 12, 2019

Cumming, GA- Jack Aronson, 76, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Steve Johnson officiating. A reception will follow the service. Burial will be at 2:00PM at Riverside Cemetery. Flowers are graciously accepted or a donation in Jack's memory may be made to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital of Atlanta.

He was born on October 11, 1942 in Manhattan, New York to David and Sylvia Marshall Aronson. He attended Patrick Henry High School, receiving the honor of Class Valedictorian. He excelled in track and won a medal running in Madison Square Garden. Jack had his bar mitzvah at Park Avenue Synagogue, New York City, New York.

After serving his country in the United States Army, Jack returned to Manhattan. He was licensed and owned one of the coveted New York City Taxi Medallions. Later, he moved to Florida and began his successful career in insurance. Jack was a company leader in every insurance agency location he managed. After 40 years, he retired from Aegon Corporation. During his life and career, he earned the highest respect. He was dedicated to his company, customers, agents, friends and was held as a man of the highest integrity.

Jack craved knowledge and was always interested in helping others. By even the youngest, he was known as a Great Man! His sense of humor and wit was not lost on anyone. Mentoring was natural for Jack. He was gifted with a mathematical mind and a unique sense of timing. He loved the beauty of Florida's Northwest Coast and was successful in developing and investing in properties along the coast.

After retiring, Jack met and married the love of his life, a gracious Southern Belle from Macon, Georgia, Sandra Bedgood Price. One of their proudest accomplishments together was owning and operating two childcare pre-schools in Woodstock, Georgia, Towne Lake Academy, North and South Campus. Jack chose to lay to rest in Macon, Georgia to await his wife, he fondly called Lulu.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Sylvia Marshall Aronson, brother, Leonard Aronson and his lifelong friend, Phil Einstein. Jack leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Sandra Bedgood Price Aronson; daughter, Jacki Gass, son-in-law, Neil Gass; grandchildren, Alex and Austin Gass; Godchildren, Joshua and Steven Press; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Bill Sudderth; nephew, Harris (Tiffany) Sudderth; great niece, Savannah and great nephew, William Sudderth; niece, Tiffany (Stephen) Murray, great niece, Hallie and great nephew, Winn Murray; his precious Lil Jack, their constant companion; and a host of neighbors and friends.

Please visit

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Jack Aronson





