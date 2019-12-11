Jack Bronson, III
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Jack Bronson III will be held 11 AM Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Timothy Price, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Bronson, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Carrie Linda Bronson; three children; three brothers; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 1355 Greentree Pkwy., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019