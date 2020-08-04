Jack CaldwellDecember 22, 1933 - July 29, 2020Macon, GA- Jack Lane Caldwell, a lifetime resident and businessman of Macon, GA, passed July 29 at 86 years of age. Known for kindness, fairness, and great wit, his companionship and advice were sought among relatives, friends, and business associates.Civic and community engagement were high priorities and after serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War, followed by graduation (1956) from Mercer University, he founded Jack Caldwell Realty. He became a member of a large number of organizations, including Sons of American Revolution, Fraternal Order of Police, Sons of Confederate Veterans (former Lt. Com., camp no. 18), Idle Hour Country Club, and Mercer Alumni Presidents Club.A warm and vivacious host, children from Hephzibah, Masonic and other childrens' homes were celebrated guests of honor in his College Street home every Christmas for several decades. Jack also enjoyed hosting the annual Caldwell family reunions at his river home.An active and supportive member of First Baptist Church of Christ, Jack was a History Servant and enjoyed participating in events celebrating the shared history between congregations of both First Baptist Churches in Macon. At First Baptist, he was also a fan of children's activities and supported the church's English as a Second Language (ESL) program.The son of Cephus F. Caldwell and Cenia Belle Shepherd (both deceased) Jack is survived by three sisters, Qutine Ciaramello, Willene Viglione, and Betty Harrison, all of Macon. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Cephus F. Caldwell Jr. ("Joe"), and Donald ("Don") Caldwell with whom he traveled the globe. An older brother, Harold ("Mike") Caldwell and wife, Sally, reside in Amelia Island, FL. Jack leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews for whom he will be remembered for his fondness for supporting education and the performing arts, and as a steadfast influence in their lives.A celebration of Jack's life at his river home in Jones Co will be conducted at a later date, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Masonic Children's Home.