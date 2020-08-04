1/1
Jack Caldwell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Caldwell
December 22, 1933 - July 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Jack Lane Caldwell, a lifetime resident and businessman of Macon, GA, passed July 29 at 86 years of age. Known for kindness, fairness, and great wit, his companionship and advice were sought among relatives, friends, and business associates.
Civic and community engagement were high priorities and after serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War, followed by graduation (1956) from Mercer University, he founded Jack Caldwell Realty. He became a member of a large number of organizations, including Sons of American Revolution, Fraternal Order of Police, Sons of Confederate Veterans (former Lt. Com., camp no. 18), Idle Hour Country Club, and Mercer Alumni Presidents Club.
A warm and vivacious host, children from Hephzibah, Masonic and other childrens' homes were celebrated guests of honor in his College Street home every Christmas for several decades. Jack also enjoyed hosting the annual Caldwell family reunions at his river home.
An active and supportive member of First Baptist Church of Christ, Jack was a History Servant and enjoyed participating in events celebrating the shared history between congregations of both First Baptist Churches in Macon. At First Baptist, he was also a fan of children's activities and supported the church's English as a Second Language (ESL) program.
The son of Cephus F. Caldwell and Cenia Belle Shepherd (both deceased) Jack is survived by three sisters, Qutine Ciaramello, Willene Viglione, and Betty Harrison, all of Macon. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Cephus F. Caldwell Jr. ("Joe"), and Donald ("Don") Caldwell with whom he traveled the globe. An older brother, Harold ("Mike") Caldwell and wife, Sally, reside in Amelia Island, FL. Jack leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews for whom he will be remembered for his fondness for supporting education and the performing arts, and as a steadfast influence in their lives.
A celebration of Jack's life at his river home in Jones Co will be conducted at a later date, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Masonic Children's Home.


View the online memorial for Jack Caldwell


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 3, 2020
Stanley, Mary, Hunnicutt
Friend
August 3, 2020
Melvin Eugene Bishop
Friend
August 3, 2020
He was so humble and, the nicest person I've ever met. You'll be missed, and remembered. ♥
Bernadette Dumas
Friend
August 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. Jeannine Morrow
Jeannine Morrow
Friend
August 3, 2020
We will see Jack Caldwell again in Heaven !!!
Melvin Eugene Bishop
Friend
August 3, 2020
Evan Jones
Friend
August 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
August 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
J Wesley Ruzek
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved