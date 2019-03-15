Jack Crawford "Papa Jack"
|
June 16, 1937 - March 13, 2019
Gray, GA.- Jack Crawford "Papa Jack", 81 of Gray, Georgia passed away peacefully at his residence, March 13, 2019 from a terminal illness. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM, Clinton United Methodist Church, 110 Old Highway 18, Gray, Georgia. Family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to service. Graveside service immediately following at Cedar Ridge Cemetery.
Jack was born on June 16, 1937 in Macon. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, retired Civil Service Electrician from Robins Air Force Base and a member of IBEW. He was an active member of Clinton United Methodist Church in Gray, Georgia.
Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn; daughters, Deborah Morris of Macon, Arlene (Rusty) Sisson, Pam King both of Texas; daughter-in-law, Deena Hammond of Gray; grandchildren, Tiffani (Robby) Peavler, Brandi (Jeremy) Hinshaw, Staci (Lee) Rice, Ashley (Chris) Bolt, Ronnie and Danny King, Alysha Hunt, Christine Vickers; and many great grandchildren, Madisyn, Brynlee, Toby, Cooper, Graham, Murphy, Chandler, McKayla and Logan.
Predeceased by parents, Willie Reid Crawford, Billie Irene Pope; and son, Michael Hammond.
Flowers are acceptable although donations can be made to Clinton United Methodist Church.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray GA 31032 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019