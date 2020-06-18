Jack Grimsley
May 24, 1926 - June 15, 2020
Lake Lure, NC- Jack Sterling Grimsley, 94, of Lake Lure, NC passed away on June 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Hazel and Lina Ledbetter Grimsley. Jack was married to the late Evelyn McKinney Grimsley for fifty-four years.
He was proud to have served in the Navy for twenty years also serving in World War II. Jack was one of nine children in which all four of his brothers also served in the military. Jack was also active with the VFW and was a Mason. He grew up in Mayfield Georgia and attended Horeb Baptist Church, established in 1792. He looked forward to attending homecoming every year in September. Jack was also known for publishing several books about his family memories. He was also a sponsor for the Western Little League Girls Softball League in Warner Robins Georgia.
Left to cherish Jack's memory are his step daughter Saundra Nelson and husband Carl of Lake Lure, NC; step grandchildren, Shawn Troy Culbreth of Thomasville, GA, Christopher Scott Culbreth of St. Mary's, GA, and Danny William Nelson of Panama City Beach, FL; step great grandson, Joshua Aaron Culbreth of Monroe WA., and a special nephew Brian Jones of Macon, GA. The family would like to thank Lisa Baynard of Comfort Keepers in Tryon, NC for her excellent care that she provided for Jack.
The family will hold a memorial service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Macon, GA at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com. Crowe's Mortuary is honored to assist the family of Mr. Jack Grimsley.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.