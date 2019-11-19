Jack Howell Long, Sr.
June 3, 1931 - November 17, 2019
Gray, GA- Jack Howell Long Sr., 88, of Gray, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:00PM at Hart's Jones County Chapel with Jack Long, Jr. officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105.
Mr. Long was born in Flovilla, Georgia to the late Alfred Fleetwood and Annie Flora Burnett Long. He attended Lanier High School and was on the rifle team. He served in the Georgia National Guard and later, retired from Robins Air Force Base. In his spare time, he enjoyed RV'ing with his many friends. Mr. Long is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Long and sister, Annette Wheelus.
Mr. Long is survived by his wife, Peggy Britt Long of Gray; daughter, Anna Faye Iijima (Masahiro) of Gray; sons, Jack H. Long, Jr. (William Hockett) of Las Vegas, Nevada and Thomas A. Long (Ronda) of Gray; grandchildren, Thomas Britt Long and Ryan Chase Long of Gray; sister, June Crumley (Joe) of Lakemont, Georgia.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA. 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019