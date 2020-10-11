1/
Jack Lanier "Peanut" Johnson
2020 - 2020
Haynesville, GA- On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Jack Lanier "Peanut" Johnson entered this world with angel wings and now rests in the loving arms of Jesus. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Billy Flowers officiating. Please respect the family and others by wearing facial coverings and observing social distancing.
"Peanut" is survived by his parents, Billy and Heather Walton Johnson; sisters, Alyssa, Abbey, and Ryleigh; maternal grandfather, Jack Walton of Fort Valley; paternal grandmother, Charlotte Watson of Perry; and a large and loving family. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gloria Walton, and paternal grandfathers, Billy Joe Johnson and Jim Watson.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jack Lanier "Peanut" Johnson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
