Jack Lanier "Peanut" Johnson
Haynesville, GA- On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Jack Lanier "Peanut" Johnson entered this world with angel wings and now rests in the loving arms of Jesus. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Billy Flowers officiating. Please respect the family and others by wearing facial coverings and observing social distancing.
"Peanut" is survived by his parents, Billy and Heather Walton Johnson; sisters, Alyssa, Abbey, and Ryleigh; maternal grandfather, Jack Walton of Fort Valley; paternal grandmother, Charlotte Watson of Perry; and a large and loving family. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gloria Walton, and paternal grandfathers, Billy Joe Johnson and Jim Watson.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.