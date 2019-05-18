Jack Lawshe Zuker
Macon, GA- Jack Lawshe Zuker, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins the Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:30 p.m. to service time in the chapel. A Military burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideon's International, Bibb South Camp, U-10173, P.O. Box 20493, Macon GA 31205.
Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2019