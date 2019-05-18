Jack Lawshe Zuker (1930 - 2019)
  • "We will miss Jack Lawshe Zuker at Ingleside Baptist Church..."
    - Melvin Eugene Bishop
  • "Please find peace in knowing that He understands your grief..."
    - Saj
  • "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jack..."
  • "Jeanette, I am so sorry for your loss. I am keeping you..."
    - Barbara Randazzo
  • "Jeanette: I am so saddened to learn of the passing of Jack!..."
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Milledgeville, GA
Obituary
Jack Lawshe Zuker
Macon, GA- Jack Lawshe Zuker, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins the Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:30 p.m. to service time in the chapel. A Military burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideon's International, Bibb South Camp, U-10173, P.O. Box 20493, Macon GA 31205.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2019
bullet Purple Heart bullet World War II
