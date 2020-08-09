Jack Martin Bowers, Sr.Anderson, SC- Jack Martin Bowers, Sr, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born August 18, 1929, in Shelby, NC, Jack was the son of the late Fred Putnam Bowers and the late Annis Martin Bowers. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joanne Armstrong Bowers; his devoted children Jack M Bowers, Jr, of Anderson and Kelly E Kramer (and her husband, Marc) of Mamaroneck, NY; his beloved grandchildren Emily Rose Kramer, Matthew Alexander Kramer and William Andrew Kramer, all of Mamaroneck, NY; and sister Betty Broome of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Anita Bowers.Jack served three years in the United States Army during the Korean War as a First Lieutenant, a Second Lieutenant in charge of the M-1 Rifle Range and as a Company Executive Officer in charge of a Third and Fourth Echelon Maintenance Facility for the Eighth Army.An honors graduate of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC, Jack was awarded with the Jaycee Scholarship for Outstanding Senior Student. He received the Outstanding History Student Award and was named Senior Superlative: "Most Intelligent Boy."Jack was a proud graduate of North Carolina State University where he served as the Sports Editor of the student yearbook; as Staff Writer, Assistant Sports Editor, Sports Editor and Business Manager of the student newspaper; and as Student Representative on the University Print Shop Committee. He was a member of the Textile Honorary Society, Delta Kappa Phi; the Military Honor Society, Scabbard & Blade for outstanding ROTC students; and the social fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon.A devoted Wolfpacker, Jack was a longtime member of the NC State Alumni Association and the NC State Wolfpack Club where he previously served as the Co-Chairman for the state of Georgia and later as the Area Representative for Upstate South Carolina (Anderson and Oconee Counties). Jack was also a member of the NC State Alumni Association Loyalty Fund.He had a long career in engineering in the textile industry, previously serving as Director of the Association of Textile Industrial Engineers. Jack joined JP Stevens in Greer, SC, in 1954 and held several positions in the company before departing in 1967. He then joined the Bibb Company of Macon, GA, where he was Corporate Director of Engineering until 1985. Jack then rejoined JP Stevens in Clemson, SC, as Division Cost Manager and served as Director of Manufacturing Services at WestPoint Stevens in Clemson before retiring in 1996.In Greer, SC, Jack was a member of the Jaycees, Lions Club, Greer Country Club, Victor Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. While living in Shelby, NC, he was a member of the Lions Club, First Baptist Church and the Masons, receiving the Veteran's Emblem for 50+ years as a Master Mason. In Macon, GA, Jack was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Idle Hour Country Club, Vineville Baptist Church, and Scottish Rite (32nd Degree) Freemasonry and served as Troop Committee Chairman for BSA Troop 19.An active and devoted member of Boulevard Baptist Church of Anderson, SC, Jack served as a Deacon and Usher for many years. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined at Boulevard Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.