JACK PALMER
PERRY, GA- Jack Eugene Palmer, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. A private service will be held in Andersonville National Cemetery.
Jack was born on June 6, 1931, to the late George and Icel May Thomas Palmer in Cincinnati, Iowa, where he grew up. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp and earned a Purple Heart while serving in Korea. Jack was a member of the VFW, the Moose Club, and the American Legion in Marshalltown, Iowa. He worked as a Materials Control Manager for Lennox Industries. He was transferred to Arkansas in 1980, where he was a member of the Lions Club of Stuttgart. He retired from Lennox after 44 years of service. In 1994, Jack settled in Perry and was a starter/ranger at Houston Lake Country Club for over 10 years. He loved golf and was right at home helping others keep their games on track at HLCC. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Priscilla Palmer; and his sister, Colleen Willard.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Jack are his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Julie Palmer of Perry; his grandsons, Nick Palmer (Kate) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Caleb Britt of Brunswick; a niece, Sherry Rodgers of Evergreen, Colorado; and a nephew, Doug Willard of Phoenix, Arizona.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for JACK PALMER
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019