Jack Peterman, Sr.
August 13, 1943 - September 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Jack Peterman, Sr. 77, of Macon, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. The family will greet friends Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hart's Jones County Chapel.
to express condolences
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.