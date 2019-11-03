Jack Ronnie Grant
July 15, 1943 - November 1, 2019
Lizella, GA- Jack Ronnie Grant, 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, November 1, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at First Evangelical Church, 3061 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA. The family will greet friends from Noon until service time at the church. Burial will be held in Reynolds City Cemetery with Pastor Tim Long and Pastor Taylor Carter officiating. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Jack was born on July 15, 1943 in Byron, GA to the late Philo Derrick Grant, Sr. and Lois Merritt Grant. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jack Ronnie Grant, Jr. and Jack Michael Grant and brother, Philo Derrick Grant.
He was retired from Robins Air Force Base and was the owner of Grant Construction Company. He was an active member of First Evangelical Church and he loved his Lord. Jack was a devoted Braves fan and he leaves a tremendous legacy behind. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Parks Grant, daughter, Elisha Grant (Randy) Amos, son, Mark Sheldon (Andrea) Grant, sister, Ann Grant (Wayne) Tidwell, six grandchildren, Grant Clinard, Derrick (Caitlin) Clinard, Michael Allen, William Allen, Evan Grant and Laurel Grant and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
