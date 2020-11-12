1/1
Jackie David Cleghorn
1949 - 2020
Jackie David Cleghorn
August 10, 1949 - November 10, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia - Jackie David Cleghorn, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Ocilla, Georgia on August 10, 1949, he was the son of the late David Zachary and Jean M. Cleghorn.
After graduating in 1967 from Warner Robins High School, Mr. Cleghorn dedicated 44 years to Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. He also volunteered 29 years as a member of the Board of Directors at Robins Financial Credit Union. A selfless man, he took great pride in doing for others. He could fix anything, solve any problem, and was always willing to listen and offer advice. His grandchildren were his world. He lived every day to spend time with them. They knew him as "Grumpy," but he was certainly never grumpy with them. Second Baptist Church was his church home for more than 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Cleghorn and Ronnie Cleghorn.
Those left to cherish his memory are his high-school sweetheart and loving wife of 52 years, Judy B. Cleghorn of Kathleen; sons, Jeff Cleghorn of Bonaire and Jim Cleghorn (Amber) of Kathleen; grandchildren, CJ Cleghorn, Parker Cleghorn, and Anna Cleghorn; brothers, Stanley Cleghorn (Debbie) and Ricky Cleghorn (Vicki); and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Mr. Cleghorn's family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, with his son, Reverend Jeff Cleghorn and Dr. Jim Perdue officiating. Mr. Cleghorn will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 11, 2020
No words can describe an expression of sympathy. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jeannie Scarboro
Friend
November 11, 2020
Always fond memories of your family. A well spoken, gentleman who always tried to do the right thing. I enjoyed working around him at Robins Federal Credit Union. Jeff and family, my prayers will be with you since I am away at work.
Johnnie Brantley
Coworker
