Jackie David Cleghorn
August 10, 1949 - November 10, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia - Jackie David Cleghorn, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Ocilla, Georgia on August 10, 1949, he was the son of the late David Zachary and Jean M. Cleghorn.
After graduating in 1967 from Warner Robins High School, Mr. Cleghorn dedicated 44 years to Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. He also volunteered 29 years as a member of the Board of Directors at Robins Financial Credit Union. A selfless man, he took great pride in doing for others. He could fix anything, solve any problem, and was always willing to listen and offer advice. His grandchildren were his world. He lived every day to spend time with them. They knew him as "Grumpy," but he was certainly never grumpy with them. Second Baptist Church was his church home for more than 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Cleghorn and Ronnie Cleghorn.
Those left to cherish his memory are his high-school sweetheart and loving wife of 52 years, Judy B. Cleghorn of Kathleen; sons, Jeff Cleghorn of Bonaire and Jim Cleghorn (Amber) of Kathleen; grandchildren, CJ Cleghorn, Parker Cleghorn, and Anna Cleghorn; brothers, Stanley Cleghorn (Debbie) and Ricky Cleghorn (Vicki); and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Mr. Cleghorn's family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, with his son, Reverend Jeff Cleghorn and Dr. Jim Perdue officiating. Mr. Cleghorn will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
