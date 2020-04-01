Jackie R. Smith
08/21/1943 - 03/29/2020
Fort Valley, GA- Jackie R. Smith, 76, died at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He will be laid to rest in a private service in Oaklawn Cemetery, next to his wife of more than 56 years, Dorothy Margie Rowland Smith.
Born in Cordele to the late Roy and Marie Peavy Smith, Mr. Smith worked with Farren Tree Surgeons and retired from Blue Bird Wanderlodge. His family will always remember him as a real good "PawPaw".
Survivors include his children, Margie Bowden (Jimmy) , Robbie Smith (Connie), and Jimmy Smith, all of Crawford County; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, David Smith of Fitzgerald and Jerry Smith of Cordele; devoted caretaker, Debra Peters of Fort Valley; and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by sisters Elena Barfield and Faye Wilkerson, both of Rochelle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Jimmy Bowden, 725 Powers Rd., Fort Valley. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020