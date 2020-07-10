1/1
Jackie Singleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Singleton
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Jackie Singleton will be held 2 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Charles Glover will officiate. Mr. Singleton, 73, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Rhonda Singleton; four children, Theresa (Willie) Flowers, Jackie (Chelsea) Singleton, DeAngelo Thomas and Taketta Singleton; three sisters; two brothers; fourteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM (ONLY).
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jackie Singleton


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God give you all strength while your hearts are broken. RIP my friend/brother. ❤
Evelyn Lewis
Friend
July 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mr.&Mrs. Corey Hill Sr
Family
July 9, 2020
Jackie was an amazing person, an amazing brother in Law, no matter how bad my day was, I knew I could pick up the phone, talk to him and he always managed to make me laff. He will be sadly missed.
Debra Huckabay
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved