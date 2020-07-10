Jackie Singleton
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Jackie Singleton will be held 2 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Charles Glover will officiate. Mr. Singleton, 73, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Rhonda Singleton; four children, Theresa (Willie) Flowers, Jackie (Chelsea) Singleton, DeAngelo Thomas and Taketta Singleton; three sisters; two brothers; fourteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM (ONLY).
