Jackie Wayne Shelley
July 25, 1952 - June 9, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Jackie Wayne Shelley, 67, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Houston Medical Center. Services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with Reverend Jay Lauritsen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior and immediately following the services.
Jack was born on July 25, 1952 in Perry, GA to the late Kenneth Frederick Shelley, Sr., and Dorothy (Hulett) Shelley. He worked hard all his life and was very skilled in many areas of construction. Jack recently retired from Burpee Construction Company after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar, and listening to southern rock. Jack was a very kind man who loved people, but his greatest joy came from his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Rita (Martone) Shelley of Buffalo, New York; daughter: Casey Lynn Sayre (Jason Mullis) of Warner Robins; granddaughter: Lindsey Nicole Rumley (Chris) of Fort Valley; grandson: Aaron Michael Scott Sayre of Warner Robins; great-grandson: Dane Cole Rumley of Fort Valley; brothers: Kenneth Frederick Shelley of Summerville, SC and Leonard Shelley of Warner Robins.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and in lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to The American Cancer Society to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jackie Wayne Shelley
July 25, 1952 - June 9, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Jackie Wayne Shelley, 67, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Houston Medical Center. Services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with Reverend Jay Lauritsen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior and immediately following the services.
Jack was born on July 25, 1952 in Perry, GA to the late Kenneth Frederick Shelley, Sr., and Dorothy (Hulett) Shelley. He worked hard all his life and was very skilled in many areas of construction. Jack recently retired from Burpee Construction Company after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar, and listening to southern rock. Jack was a very kind man who loved people, but his greatest joy came from his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Rita (Martone) Shelley of Buffalo, New York; daughter: Casey Lynn Sayre (Jason Mullis) of Warner Robins; granddaughter: Lindsey Nicole Rumley (Chris) of Fort Valley; grandson: Aaron Michael Scott Sayre of Warner Robins; great-grandson: Dane Cole Rumley of Fort Valley; brothers: Kenneth Frederick Shelley of Summerville, SC and Leonard Shelley of Warner Robins.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and in lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to The American Cancer Society to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jackie Wayne Shelley
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.