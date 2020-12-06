1/1
Jackie White
1931 - 2020
Jackie White
January 15, 1931 - November 29, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Jackie White, 89, of Macon, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. Private funeral services will be held at Vineville Baptist Church with Dr. Richard Kremer officiating. Private graveside will be held at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon, Georgia 31210 or Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.
Daughter of the late Emile and Ogoretta Means, Mrs. White graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School. She went on to graduate from Mercer University with a master's degree in education and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She taught at many local schools, including 5 years at Stratford Academy and 15 years at First Presbyterian Day School. She was a long-time volunteer at the Medical Center of Central Georgia following her retirement. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert C. White, Sr.
Mrs. White is survived by two sons, Robert C. White Jr. (Melisa), and Donald Gary White (Ellie); four grandchildren, Katie White, Robert White, Michelle White, and Stephen White; all of Macon; brothers, Dr. Robert L. Means of Winston Salem, North Carolina and Richard E. Means (Joan) of Durham, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carlyle Place for their care and compassion.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vineville Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
