Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church
Dr. Jackson B. Sheftall, Jr.
June 11, 1933 - November 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. Sheftall died Monday, November 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, at 12:00 noon at Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church, Macon, Georgia. The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Chapter Ritual will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 6 at Hutchings Funeral Home.
Dr. Sheftall was born on June 11, 1933 in Macon, Georgia. He graduated from Ballard Hudson High School in 1950. He received the Bachelor of Arts Degree from Morehouse College, the Master of Science Degree from Fort Valley State College, Certification in School Administration from Atlanta University, the Educational Specialist Degree and the Doctor of Education Degree from the University of Georgia. While at Morehouse he was captain of the football team. He served in the United States Army as a Medical Aidman from 1954 -1956.
Dr. Sheftall worked as a teacher, guidance counselor, and coached football, baseball, and basketball in the Bibb County School System. He was principal of Matilda Hartley Elementary School. After receiving his doctorate, he became Director for the Bibb County School System Department of Psychological Services. He retired from the school system in June, 1999. Dr. Sheftall was a devoted and lifelong member of Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church. He dutifully served as a deacon, elder, superintendent of the Sunday school, clerk of the session, and chairperson of the building and grounds committee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sheila Sheftall Barnes. He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Margaret Rucker Sheftall; two devoted daughters, Dr. Sheila Sheftall Cannon and her husband, Mr. Robert O. Cannon, Jr., Attorney Kim Sheftall Humphries and her husband, Attorney Frederick S. Humphries, Jr.; five grandchildren: Attorney Candice Cannon Rudd and her husband, Attorney Matthew S. Rudd, Attorney Arielle S. Humphries, Mr. Jackson Benjiman Sheftall Cannon, Mr. Frederick S. Humphries III, and Miss Raquelle Star Cannon; one great granddaughter: Savannah Rose Rudd; one sister: Mrs. Carole Sheftall Caldwell and her husband, Mr. Floyd W. Caldwell III; a brother-in-law, Mr. William T. Barnes, Jr.; two sisters-in-law: Mrs. Patricia R. Pangburn and her husband, Colonel Kenneth D. Pangburn, Jr. and Mrs. Ruby King Rucker; two very caring and devoted cousins, Mr. Michael Sheftall and Dr. Mae Sheftall; a caregiver who was dearly loved, Mrs. Carolyn Williams; and many other very special relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019
