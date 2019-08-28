Jackson "Todd" Chastain
10/15/1968 - 08/26/2019
Abbeville, Ga.- Jackson "Todd" Chastain age 50 of Pineview, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Taylor Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Tuesday, August 27th in the Frazier and Son Funeral Home.
Todd was born on October 15, 1968 in Hawkinsville, Ga. He was employed at Doster's Warehouse in the Maintenance Division. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rochelle and was a 1986 graduate of Wilcox County High School and a 1992 college graduate of the University of Georgia with a batchelor's degree. He was an avid fisherman, scuba diver and horseback rider.
Survivors include: Parents-Norma and Jack Chastain of Rochelle, wife-Lorrie B. Chastain of Pineview, son-Jackson Chastain of Pineview and a brother-Phillip (Lisa) Chastain of Watkinsville.
Frazier and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2019