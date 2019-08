Jackson "Todd" Chastain10/15/1968 - 08/26/2019Abbeville, Ga.- Jackson "Todd" Chastain age 50 of Pineview, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Taylor Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Tuesday, August 27th in the Frazier and Son Funeral Home.Todd was born on October 15, 1968 in Hawkinsville, Ga. He was employed at Doster's Warehouse in the Maintenance Division. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rochelle and was a 1986 graduate of Wilcox County High School and a 1992 college graduate of the University of Georgia with a batchelor's degree. He was an avid fisherman, scuba diver and horseback rider.Survivors include: Parents-Norma and Jack Chastain of Rochelle, wife-Lorrie B. Chastain of Pineview, son-Jackson Chastain of Pineview and a brother-Phillip (Lisa) Chastain of Watkinsville.Frazier and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Please sign our online registry at www.fraziersonfuneralhome.com