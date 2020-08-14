Mr. & Mrs. Jacob and Joan Archer, Jr.Jeffersonville, GA- Public viewing for Mr. & Mrs. Jacob and Joan Archer, Jr. will be held 1-2 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, followed by prayer and words of comfort for the FAMILY ONLY at 2 PM. Interment services will be private.Survivors include their children, Wanda Archer Hendley, Jacob (Annette) Archer III, Shirley Archer, Linda (Eric) Archer Avery, and Jeffery (Althea) Archer; Jacob's siblings, Eural Archer, Evelyn (Eddie) Yorker, Franklin (Rose) Archer, James (Annie) Archer, Vertis Archer Austin, and Elois Archer Duggans; Joan's siblings, Sam (Mary) Irwin, Sandra (William) Irwin Green, and Otis Pearson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.