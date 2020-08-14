1/1
Mr. and Mrs. Jacob and Joan Archer Jr.
Mr. & Mrs. Jacob and Joan Archer, Jr.
Jeffersonville, GA- Public viewing for Mr. & Mrs. Jacob and Joan Archer, Jr. will be held 1-2 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, followed by prayer and words of comfort for the FAMILY ONLY at 2 PM. Interment services will be private.
Survivors include their children, Wanda Archer Hendley, Jacob (Annette) Archer III, Shirley Archer, Linda (Eric) Archer Avery, and Jeffery (Althea) Archer; Jacob's siblings, Eural Archer, Evelyn (Eddie) Yorker, Franklin (Rose) Archer, James (Annie) Archer, Vertis Archer Austin, and Elois Archer Duggans; Joan's siblings, Sam (Mary) Irwin, Sandra (William) Irwin Green, and Otis Pearson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mr. & Mrs. Jacob and Joan Archer, Jr.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bernice Toles
Family
August 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bernice Toles
August 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
