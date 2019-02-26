Jacob Esau Robinson, Sr.
|
May 31, 1945 - February 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Jacob Esau Robinson, Sr., 73, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Henderson Carswell officiating.
Jacob was born in Lizella, Georgia, to the late Amos and Eva McCray Robinson and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Hughes Robinson. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base and served in the United States Marines.
Survivors include his children, Ricky Hughes, Gloria Wright, Jacob Robinson Jr. (Katie), Vanessa Webb (Herman), Lisa Brown and Laura Robinson; grandchildren, Jacob Robinson III, Jaylon Webb, Fabian Moore and Grace Brown; and sisters, Annie Kate Morris and Annie Miller.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2019