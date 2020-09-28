1/1
Jacob Frank Fountain
1930 - 2020
Gordon, Georgia- Jacob Frank Fountain, age 89, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home in Dexter, GA. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, September 29 with Reverend Terry Moseley officiating at New Elim Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon, GA.
Mr. Fountain was the son of Cauley Fountain and Selma Fountain Crandall. He graduated from Lanier High School in Macon. He was a member of the Dexter, GA Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd degree Mason. Frank worked for the Central of Georgia Railroad in his early years. Later, he mined kaolin clay in middle Georgia. Since his retirement he enjoyed gardening and was especially known for his delicious tomatoes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roselyn. Survivors include his daughters Yvonne(Jim) Evans of Waynesboro, GA, Joelyn (Michael)Rhodes of Dexter, GA, brothers Felton(Weida) Fountain of Bonaire, GA, Jimmy(Linda)Fountain of Jesup, GA, sister Elizabeth Thomas of Jonesboro, GA, three grandchildren, Summer (Kevin)Hunt of Thomson, GA, Jacob Rhodes, April (Kyle)Moseley of Harlem, GA, three step grandchildren Michelle(Gary) Mimbs of Fitzgerald, Dawn Rhodes of Dublin, Jeff (Sheri) Rhodes of Ocilla, three great grandchildren Dayton Rhodes, Sage Hunt, Abigail Moseley and several nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and grandnephews.
Friends who wish to may make memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home of Gordon has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Elim Baptist Church Cemetery
