Jacob Vickers
Dec 24, 1982 - Nov 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Jacob Vickers, 36, lost his fierce battle with cancer on November 20, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3 o'clock, at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. Family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:30 PM. Dr. Mark Hudgins will officiate. The family asks those who wish to make memorial contributions to the , or to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210.
Jacob's family encourages casual dress for his life celebration, or FSU attire.
Jacob was born in Statesville, NC, the son of Jimmy and Lisa Merry Vickers. He moved to Macon, GA at the age of 15, where he soon graduated from Westside High School, c/o 2001. Jacob was an avid hunter, loved most all sports, but FSU above all others, and was a demonstrator for Big Green Egg smokers, as they got their start. He and his wife of 5 years, Betsy, were regular attendees of Ingleside Baptist Church. Jacob was preceded in death by a brother, Aaron Vickers, in July 2019.
Left to cherish his memory and carry his legacy are his wife, Betsy Rodgers Vickers, their son, Preston Tate Vickers; parents, Jimmy and Lisa Vickers; brothers, Zachary Goodman, Elijah Vickers; paternal grandmother, Olivia Vickers; maternal grandfather, Ted Merry; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; and a tremendous host of friends.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condoloences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jacob Vickers
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019