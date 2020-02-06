Jacqueline Anne Connors
April 10, 1947 - January 30, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Jacqueline Anne Connors, 72, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a seven year battle with cancer; she was a true fighter.
Jackie was born on April 10, 1947 in Monticello, New York to the late Soloman and Ruth Klein Goldman. Her kind and deeply caring spirit led her to serve with the American Red Cross for a number of years where she retired as the Regional Blood Drive Coordinator. Jackie was also honored to help start Hospice of Houston County in 1985 where she served as Executive Director.
An active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she gladly helped with the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) program and scripture studies. Jackie enjoyed painting in her free time. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who simply adored her three grandchildren, and a great friend to many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Christopher Connors, Roderik Connors (Kim), Allison Romano (Philip), and Kathleen Walls (Chris); and grandchildren, David "Davey" Walls, Michael "Mikey" Walls, and Danielle Connors.
A memorial gathering will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Monsignor Fred Nijem officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jackie to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020