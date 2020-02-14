Jacqueline C. Dees
December 28, 1935 - February 13, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, Georgia – Jacqueline C. Dees went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 13, 2020. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 beginning at 6:00PM till 8:00PM. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Immediately following the services Mrs. Jacqueline will be laid to rest next to her husband John at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Jacqueline was born on December 28, 1935 to the late Carrie Smith and Jack Cross in Treutlen County, Georgia. Jacqueline was a former employee of Houston County Board of Education where she worked as a lunch room lady at Rumble Junior High. She also worked for Penny Pinchers as a customer service representative. She was a devoted Christian where she attended Second Baptist Church and faithfully attended the XYZ group. Jacqueline was a devoted grandmother who would spoil and love her grandchildren as much as she could each chance she got.
In addition to her parents Jacqueline is preceded in death by her beloved siblings, Louise Fowler, and Billy Ray Cross; Son-in-law, Richard Yawn.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her beloved Children, Carla Yawn, Bruce (Sarah) Dees; grandchildren, Kyle, Domini (Dan), Shannon (Bryan), Stephen (Stephanie), Megan, Malcolm (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Shelby, Bryton, Garrett, Emma, Spencer, Audree, Caroline, Tali. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Please go to www.heritagememoiral
funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Mrs. Dees's arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jacqueline C. Dees
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020